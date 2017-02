NEW YORK Oct 3 The dollar extended losses against the yen to hit a session low in mid-morning trade on Monday.

The dollar fell to 76.61 yen JPY=EBS on trading platform EBS, edging closer to a record low of 75.941 set in August. The dollar was last at 76.63 yen, down 0.5 percent on the day. (Editing by James Dalgleish)