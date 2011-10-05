NEW YORK Oct 5 The dollar extended gains versus the yen to hit a session peak in mid-morning trade on Wednesday as U.S. bond yields rose following slightly better-than-expected U.S. services activity data.

The dollar rose as high as 77.070 yen on trading platform EBS JPY=EBS and was last at 77.033, up 0.3 percent.

The euro fell to a New York session low of $1.32761 on EBS. The euro was last at $1.3290 EUR=EBS, down 0.4 percent on the day.

Analysts said investors were adjusting positions ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank meeting and Friday's U.S. monthly jobs data. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by James Dalgleish)