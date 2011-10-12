NEW YORK Oct 12 The U.S. dollar and euro extended gains against the safe-haven yen on Wednesday as optimism over a Slovakia deal on a plan to expand the euro zone rescue fund buoyed risk sentiment.

The dollar hit a New York session high of 77.29 yen JPY=, according to Reuters data. It last traded at 77.18, up 0.7 percent on the day.

Against the yen, the euro hit a high of 106.58 EURJPY= and last traded at 106.42, up 1.7 percent on the day.

Parties in the outgoing Slovak government began talks with the opposition to reach a deal on ratifying a plan to strengthen the euro zone's rescue fund. Slovakia is the last country in the 17-member currency zone left to approve the plan. For details see [ID:nL5E7LC0JT] and [ID:nTOPEURO]. (Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by James Dalgleish)