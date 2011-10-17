NEW YORK Oct 17 The dollar fell to a session low against the yen on Monday as investors continued to shun risk after the German Finance Minister said the upcoming EU summit would not definitively solve the region's debt crisis,

The dollar was last down 0.7 percent at 76.668 yen EURJPY=EBS on electronic trading platform EBS after going as low as 76.60 yen. It was the largest one-day percentage drop since Aug. 26 at current prices, according to EBS data on Reuters. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by James Dalgleish)