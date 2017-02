NEW YORK, Sept 13 The dollar extended losses against the traditional safe-haven Japanese yen on Tuesday, edging closer to its record low and raising expectations that the Bank of Japan could soon intervene to stem its rise.

The dollar fell as low as 76.78 yen JPY=, not far from its record low of 75.941 struck in mid-August. The Bank of Japan last intervened on Aug. 4 to weaken the yen.

The dollar was last at 76.82 yen, down 0.5 percent on the day, according to Reuters data. ( Reporting by Julie Haviv, editing by W Simon )