NEW YORK, Sept 15 The dollar jumped against the yen on Thursday, hitting session highs, and traders cited market talk that the Bank of Japan was checking currency rates.

The BoJ was calling banks, traders said, asking what dollar/yen is doing, which is intended to put traders on alert for possible intervention.

The dollar surged to 77.335 yen JPY=EBS as a result and was last at 76.792 up 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)