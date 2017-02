NEW YORK, Sept 23 The dollar recovered from losses against the yen on Friday, rallying to the session high though the daily range remained tight, with investors reluctant to make big bets.

The dollar was last up 0.2 percent at 76.380 yen JPY=EBS on electronic trading platform EBS with the session high posting at 76.383 yen and the session low at 76.15 yen. (Reporting by Nick Olivari)