SINGAPORE Aug 5 The dollar spiked higher against the yen on Friday, with traders citing yen-selling intervention for a second day by Japanese authorities.

The dollar rose from around 78.50 yen to an intraday high of 79.42 yen in a matter of minutes. The dollar later trimmed its gains and was last down 0.2 percent at 78.72 yen .

Japan probably sold a record 4 trillion yen ($50.6 billion) in an intervention on Thursday, nearly double the amount in the previous solo effort in September 2010, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.

Fiscal and economic woes in Europe and the United States had pushed up the yen near record highs as investors sought the currency as a safe haven, prompting Japan to intervene in the exchange-rate market and ease monetary policy to ease the pain on the export-reliant economy. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)