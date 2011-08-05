UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
SINGAPORE Aug 5 The dollar spiked higher against the yen on Friday, with traders citing yen-selling intervention for a second day by Japanese authorities.
The dollar rose from around 78.50 yen to an intraday high of 79.42 yen in a matter of minutes. The dollar later trimmed its gains and was last down 0.2 percent at 78.72 yen .
Japan probably sold a record 4 trillion yen ($50.6 billion) in an intervention on Thursday, nearly double the amount in the previous solo effort in September 2010, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.
Fiscal and economic woes in Europe and the United States had pushed up the yen near record highs as investors sought the currency as a safe haven, prompting Japan to intervene in the exchange-rate market and ease monetary policy to ease the pain on the export-reliant economy. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.