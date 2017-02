SINGAPORE Oct 31 The dollar trimmed some of its intervention-fuelled gains against the yen on Monday, slipping more than a full yen from its intraday high at one point.

The dollar slipped to around 77.65 yen, down from an intraday high near 78.98 yen hit after Japan intervened to sell yen. Trading in dollar/yen remained choppy, with the dollar last at 78.43 yen, up 3.4 percent on the day. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kavita Chandran)