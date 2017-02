SINGAPORE, July 12 The yen slipped in a knee-jerk reaction after the Bank of Japan said it would increase its buying of short-term securities by 5 trillion yen, but its losses were limited as the BOJ said the total size of its asset-buying and lending programme would be unchanged.

The dollar blipped higher against the yen after the BOJ decision and rose to an intraday high of 79.97 yen, but later pared its gains and was last down 0.1 percent at 79.67 yen . (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)