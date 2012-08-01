DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 29
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
SINGAPORE Aug 1 The dollar hit a two-month low against the yen on Wednesday, dropping in tandem with a decline in the Australian dollar versus the yen after data on China's factory activity came in weaker than expected.
The dollar fell as low as 77.90 yen on trading platform EBS, its lowest level since June 1, and last stood at 77.99 yen, down 0.2 percent from late U.S. trade on Tuesday.
The Australian dollar, which is sensitive to Chinese data since China is Australia's single largest export market, was last down 0.4 percent at 81.60 yen. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
BERLIN, Feb 17 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday the European Union must take on a bigger international role, saying the answer to crises from security to climate change, was to stick together and stop relying on the United States.
* Mantle Ridge LP - sent a letter to the CSX board of directors