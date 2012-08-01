SINGAPORE Aug 1 The dollar hit a two-month low against the yen on Wednesday, dropping in tandem with a decline in the Australian dollar versus the yen after data on China's factory activity came in weaker than expected.

The dollar fell as low as 77.90 yen on trading platform EBS, its lowest level since June 1, and last stood at 77.99 yen, down 0.2 percent from late U.S. trade on Tuesday.

The Australian dollar, which is sensitive to Chinese data since China is Australia's single largest export market, was last down 0.4 percent at 81.60 yen. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)