SINGAPORE Oct 22 The dollar hit a three-month high against the yen on Monday, as the yen remained pressured by persistent speculation that the Bank of Japan may decide on more monetary stimulus at a policy meeting next week.

The dollar climbed to as high as 79.680 yen on trading platform EBS, its highest level since mid-July, and last stood at 79.650 yen, up 0.4 percent from late U.S. trade on Friday.

The dollar's rise gradually gained momentum after it breached resistance at its 200-day moving average near 79.44 yen earlier on Monday.