BRIEF-Fitch says expansionary Singapore budget targets structural issues
* Fitch: Expansionary Singapore budget targets structural issues
SINGAPORE Oct 23 The dollar hit a three-month high against the yen on Tuesday, as the yen sagged on growing market expectations for the Bank of Japan to expand its monetary stimulus at a policy meeting next week.
The dollar rose to as high as 80.02 yen on trading platform EBS, its highest level since early July, and last stood at 79.99 yen, up 0.1 percent from late U.S. trade on Monday.
* Fitch: Expansionary Singapore budget targets structural issues
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei share average was little changed on Wednesday, unable to extend a two-day winning run as the yen's retreat against the dollar halted and capped the broader market.
TOKYO, Feb 22 The dollar lost ground in Asian trading on Wednesday as investors awaited the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting for clues as to the pace of interest rate hikes, while Europe's political woes kept a bruised euro under pressure.