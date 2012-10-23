SINGAPORE Oct 23 The dollar hit a three-month high against the yen on Tuesday, as the yen sagged on growing market expectations for the Bank of Japan to expand its monetary stimulus at a policy meeting next week.

The dollar rose to as high as 80.02 yen on trading platform EBS, its highest level since early July, and last stood at 79.99 yen, up 0.1 percent from late U.S. trade on Monday.