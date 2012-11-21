SINGAPORE Nov 21 The yen hit a six-month low against the euro on Wednesday, hurt by expectations that Japan's central bank will be pushed to implement more radical monetary easing measures.

The yen was also undermined by data showing Japan's exports fell more than expected in October. The euro rose to as high as 105.07 yen on trading platform EBS, the euro's highest level since early May, and last traded at 104.80 yen, up 0.1 percent from late U.S. trade on Tuesday.