US STOCKS-Wall St record rally falters as banks, health stocks weigh
* Indexes down: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.21 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
SINGAPORE Nov 21 The yen hit a six-month low against the euro on Wednesday, hurt by expectations that Japan's central bank will be pushed to implement more radical monetary easing measures.
The yen was also undermined by data showing Japan's exports fell more than expected in October. The euro rose to as high as 105.07 yen on trading platform EBS, the euro's highest level since early May, and last traded at 104.80 yen, up 0.1 percent from late U.S. trade on Tuesday.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.21 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 U.S. homebuilding fell in January as the construction of multi-family housing projects dropped, but upward revisions to the prior month's data and a jump in permits to a one-year high suggested the housing recovery remained on track.
* Says banks committed nearly $10 billion of credit and liquidity support for variable rate demand bonds, commercial paper transactions in Q4 2016