SINGAPORE Feb 1 The euro surged 1 percent against the yen and hit its strongest level since April 2010 on Friday, with the yen pressured by expectations for more aggressive monetary easing by the Bank of Japan in coming months.

The euro rose to as high as 125.75 yen on trading platform EBS and last fetched 125.60 yen, up 0.9 percent on the day.

The dollar also rose against the yen and climbed to 92.27 yen, its highest level since June 2010. The dollar last stood at 92.20 yen, up 0.6 percent on the day.