SINGAPORE Feb 6 The dollar rose to its highest level since May 2010 versus the yen on Wednesday, with the yen pressured by expectations that a more dovish Bank of Japan governor will soon be installed to push through forceful monetary easing.

The dollar rose to 94.075 yen on trading platform EBS earlier, and last stood at 93.98 yen, up 0.3 percent from late U.S. trade on Tuesday.