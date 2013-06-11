UPDATE 6-ECB's Draghi gives market flavour of optimism
* 2017, 2018 growth and inflation forecasts upgraded (Writes through, adds market, analysts)
SINGAPORE, June 11 The dollar sagged against the yen on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy unchanged and held off on unveiling fresh steps to curb bond market volatility.
Market players had been focusing on whether the BOJ would adopt steps such as extending the duration of its fixed-rate lending to two years.
The dollar fell to as low as 97.78 yen, having stood at around 98.65 yen or so just before the BOJ's decision. The dollar last stood at 97.92 yen, down 0.8 percent on the day.
* 2017, 2018 growth and inflation forecasts upgraded (Writes through, adds market, analysts)
* ECB holds rates, signals on stimulus due at news conference
CHICAGO, March 9 Illinois' record-breaking budget impasse, which has led to sporadic funding for higher education, is increasingly pressuring the finances and competitiveness of state universities, Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday.