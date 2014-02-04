U.S. Treasury to sell $55 bln in 4-week bills
WASHINGTON, March 13 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills on Tuesday, see:
SINGAPORE Feb 4 The dollar hit a fresh two-month low against the yen on Tuesday, as risk appetites remained fragile after a disappointing reading on U.S. manufacturing activity the previous day stirred concerns about the outlook for U.S. economic growth.
The dollar came under renewed pressure versus the yen as regional equities fell, with Japan's Nikkei share average shedding more than 4 percent on the day.
The dollar fell to as low as 100.755 yen on trading platform EBS, its lowest level against the Japanese currency since Nov. 21. The dollar last fetched 100.87 yen, down 0.1 percent on the day.
WASHINGTON, March 13 As many U.S. government agencies are girding for possible steep cuts in their annual budgets, the top U.S. derivatives regulator on Monday signaled he was optimistic about the possibility of keeping his agency's budget flat.