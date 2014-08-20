Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK, March 12 For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.
(Repeats story to attach to alert)
SINGAPORE Aug 20 The dollar hit a four-month high versus the yen on Wednesday after strong U.S. housing data the previous day added to hopes of a firming recovery in the world's biggest economy.
The dollar rose to as high as 103.23 yen as of 0347 GMT, its highest level since early April. It last traded at 103.20 yen, up 0.3 percent on the day.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
NEW YORK, March 12 For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.
March 12 The Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre released the following February consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate. ABU DHABI CONSUMER INFLATION 02/17 01/17 02/16 pct change month/month 0.1 0.4 -0.2 pct change year/year 2.1 1.8 3.4 NOTE. The centre did not give a breakdown of changes in prices for individual parts of the consumer basket in February. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Po
DUBAI, March 12 Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly lower in early trade on Sunday after crude oil prices plunged at the end of last week to a three-month low, but Dubai's Shuaa Capital and Saudi Arabia's Bank Aljazira surged in response to company-specific news.