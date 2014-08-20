(Repeats story to attach to alert)

SINGAPORE Aug 20 The dollar hit a four-month high versus the yen on Wednesday after strong U.S. housing data the previous day added to hopes of a firming recovery in the world's biggest economy.

The dollar rose to as high as 103.23 yen as of 0347 GMT, its highest level since early April. It last traded at 103.20 yen, up 0.3 percent on the day.

(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)