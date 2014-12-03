BRIEF-ON Semiconductor announces proposed private offering of $500 mln of convertible senior notes
SINGAPORE Dec 3 The dollar surged to a fresh seven-year high against the yen on Wednesday, after U.S. bond yields rose the previous day and as Federal Reserve officials this week painted a mostly rosy outlook for the U.S. economy.
The dollar rose to 119.33 yen on trading platform EBS at one point, its highest level since August 2007. The greenback last traded at 119.30 yen, up 0.1 percent on the day. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals-to use net proceeds of offering for research, development activities, phase 3 clinical trial activities for lupus nephritis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Physicians realty trust announces public offering of 15,000,000 common shares