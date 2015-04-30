SINGAPORE, April 30 The dollar touched a one-month low versus the yen on Thursday, after the Bank of Japan held off from further easing and pushed back the deadline to hit its 2 percent inflation target to around the first half of fiscal 2016.

The dollar briefly slipped to 118.50 yen, its lowest level since late March. It later trimmed some losses, and last traded at 118.75 yen, down 0.3 percent on the day. (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)