SINGAPORE Aug 22 The dollar surged higher against the yen on Monday, but later pared some of its gains, with traders citing talk that the spike in the dollar was triggered by bids by a U.S. bank.

The move came at a time when market players are increasingly on edge about the possibility that Japan may intervene to curb yen strength, in the wake of the dollar's drop down to a record low around 75.95 yen late last week.

The dollar was last up 0.4 percent on the day at 76.84 yen , having rose to as high as 77.23 yen earlier. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano and Antoni Slodkowski in Tokyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)