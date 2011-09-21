BRIEF-Silgan announces pricing of new senior notes offerings
* Silgan Holdings Inc - Offering for Euro notes was upsized by EUR200 million, from a previously announced offering size of EUR450 million to EUR650 million
TOKYO, Sept 21 The dollar recouped its losses versus the yen on Wednesday, spiking some 70 pips to 76.86 yen after falling to a one-month trough of 76.11 yen on dollar-selling by exporters which triggered stop losses. It then drifted lower to last trade down 0.1 percent at 76.41 yen. (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski)
TOKYO, Feb 9 Japan's core machinery orders rose 6.7 percent in December from the previous month, swinging from the prior month's decline, in a tentative sign of pickup in capital expenditure, government data showed on Thursday. The rise in the core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, exceeded the 3.1 percent gain expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 5.1 percent decline in Novem