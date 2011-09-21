Japan Dec core machinery orders rise 6.7 pct mth/mth -govt

TOKYO, Feb 9 Japan's core machinery orders rose 6.7 percent in December from the previous month, swinging from the prior month's decline, in a tentative sign of pickup in capital expenditure, government data showed on Thursday. The rise in the core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, exceeded the 3.1 percent gain expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 5.1 percent decline in Novem