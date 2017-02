TOKYO Feb 24 The dollar rose to a fresh 7-1/2-month peak against the yen on Friday, helped by continuous buying by Japanese importers and as the yen kept smarting from the Bank of Japan's easing earlier this month.

The dollar rose as high as 80.46 yen on EBS, above a major resistance at 80.42, a 50 percent retracement of last year's fall to a record low. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Michael Watson)