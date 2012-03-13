TOKYO, March 13 The yen rose against the dollar and other major currencies on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan refrained from taking drastic easing steps after a two-day policy meeting.

The dollar fell to around 82.10 yen from around 82.35 yen following the BOJ's decision.

While few expected fresh easing, market players were nervous after the central bank surprised the market by boosting asset purchases last month. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)