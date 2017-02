TOKYO, April 10 The dollar erased gains versus the yen on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan refrained from taking fresh easing steps, with the dollar briefly falling to as low as 81.49 yen from its day's high of 81.87 yen.

Although most market players had expected such an outcome there was some speculation the central bank could surprise with an easing as it did in February. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)