TOKYO Nov 15 The dollar rose to a 6 1/2-month high against the yen after the Japanese opposition leader, whose party leads public opinion polls ahead of a parliamentary election next month and is seen by markets as likely to win, reiterated his call for bold monetary easing.

The dollar rose as high as 80.76 yen, driven mostly by buying by speculative accounts, after Liberal Democratic Party leader Shinzo Abe said he wanted unlimited easing to achieve a price target.