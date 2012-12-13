DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
TOKYO Dec 13 The dollar rose to an 8-1/2-month high against the yen on Thursday as markets expect the Bank of Japan to expand its easing programme after the Federal Reserve surprised by explicitly linking policy to the unemployment rate.
The greenback rose to as high as 83.33 yen, its highest level since March 27, with its March high of 84.187 seen as a possible next target.
TOKYO, Feb 13 The dollar gained against the yen early on Monday, with the market breathing a sigh of relief as the closely watched two-day U.S.-Japan summit held over the weekend was seen to have ended smoothly.