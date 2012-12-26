BRIEF-Martin Midstream Partners announces pricing of public offering of common units
* Martin Midstream Partners L.P. announces pricing of public offering of common units
SINGAPORE Dec 26 The yen fell to a 20-month low against the dollar on Wednesday, pressured by expectations that incoming Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would push the Bank of Japan into more forceful monetary easing.
The dollar rose as high as 85.08 yen on trading platform EBS, the greenback's highest level since April 2011, and last stood at 85.03 yen, up 0.4 percent on the day.
* Martin Midstream Partners L.P. announces pricing of public offering of common units
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds Evercore as financial adviser to Fortress)
TORONTO, Feb 15 Barrick Gold Corp reported better-than-expected profits and ambitious debt reduction plans on Wednesday, saying its balance sheet is now healthy enough to boost dividends and exploration spending.