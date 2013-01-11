SINGAPORE Jan 11 The dollar hit a 2-1/2 year high versus the yen on Friday, with the yen pressured by expectations for more forceful monetary easing by the Bank of Japan, and as Japan logged its first current account deficit in 10 months in November.

The dollar rose to as high as 89.35 yen on trading platform EBS, the greenback's strongest level versus the Japanese currency since June 2010. The dollar last stood at 89.21 yen, up 0.5 percent from late U.S. trade on Thursday.