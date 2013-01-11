FOREX-Dollar sags as attention turns to coming U.S. jobs report
* Likelihood of March Fed rate hike seen to be mostly priced in
SINGAPORE Jan 11 The dollar hit a 2-1/2 year high versus the yen on Friday, with the yen pressured by expectations for more forceful monetary easing by the Bank of Japan, and as Japan logged its first current account deficit in 10 months in November.
The dollar rose to as high as 89.35 yen on trading platform EBS, the greenback's strongest level versus the Japanese currency since June 2010. The dollar last stood at 89.21 yen, up 0.5 percent from late U.S. trade on Thursday.
* Likelihood of March Fed rate hike seen to be mostly priced in
TOKYO, March 8 Benchmark Japanese government bonds were steady on Wednesday, though the superlong zone continued to edge down as it took its cues from rising U.S. Treasury yields.
BEIJING, March 8 - China's exports denominated in yuan rose 4.2 percent in February from a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Wednesday.