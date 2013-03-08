DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
TOKYO, March 8 The dollar hit a 3-1/2-year high against the yen on Friday after strong Chinese exports data boosted risk sentiment and as the yen remains under pressure on expectations of more easing from the Bank of Japan.
The dollar rose to as high as 95.16 yen, its highest level since August 2009.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.
March 3 Goldman Sachs Group Inc plans to move its risk management team into an independent unit, people familiar with the matter said, a move that is largely symbolic but signals its growing importance.