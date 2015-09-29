LONDON, Sept 29 The offshore yuan rose on
Tuesday to its strongest against the dollar since China devalued
its currency on Aug. 11 after speculation the country's central
bank had sold dollars to support the currency.
The offshore yuan, having traded at a discount to
the onshore yuan since August's surprise devaluation,
traded at a 0.2 percent premium versus the onshore currency -
the highest since February 2014.
The discount had widened to nearly 2 percent in the days
following the devaluation because of widespread expectations of
more downside for the Chinese currency in the long run.
The dollar, which was stronger against most currencies on
Tuesday, fell a third of a percent against the offshore yuan to
6.3335 yuan.
The onshore yuan closed at 6.336 to the dollar, up 0.11
percent from Monday's fix. Traders in Shanghai said it appeared
the central bank had been selling dollars via state banks.
