By Patrick Graham and Yana Naginsky
* Yuan offshore trading seen growing strongly again in 2015
* Currency breaks into top 5 currencies on EBS platform
* Liberalisation has some way to go, companies take dual
approach
By Patrick Graham and Yana Naginsky
LONDON, Jan 14 After a surge in interest last
year, China's yuan is heading for the currency major league,
with trading volumes more comparable to the euro, sterling,
Australian dollar and Swiss franc than its emerging market
peers.
Offshore trading in the yuan, whose convertibility is
still tightly controlled by Beijing, soared some 350 percent on
Thomson Reuters trading platforms in 2014.
Rival platform EBS - the main venue for dollar, yen and euro
trading - told Reuters the yuan ended last year as one of its
top five traded currencies.
That compares to 9th in the Bank of International
Settlements most recent study of global currency flows from 2013
and 7th in Belgium-based global payment network Swift's ranking
of currencies most used in trade.
The system of controls kept in place by Beijing, including
separate markets offshore (CNH) and onshore (CNY), continues to
limit action, but bankers in London say the currency is steadily
moving to the front of minds on the big money G10 desks at the
centre of the $5 trillion a day global currency market.
"CNH is really the only growth area we have at the moment,"
said a G10 spot trader with one large international bank in
London, asking not to be named. "You can talk about China as an
emerging market if you want but for most people it has just
become too big to ignore."
The surge in interest has been fuelled by rapid growth in
offshore yuan centres established by Beijing from Sydney to
Canada. None of the major foreign exchange platforms break down
volumes by currency but Reuters and EBS are the two largest
multi-player venues.
"As a currency on EBS, at the beginning of 2014 it was
within the top 8 and by the end of the year it was in the top
5," said Daryl Hooker, spearheading EBS' push into the yuan,
also known as the renmimbi, as the company's Head of Strategic
Currency Initiatives.
"If I was to stick my neck out, I would say volumes in the
renminbi this year could double. I wouldn't be at all surprised
if we exit this year at $20 billion a day."
DILEMMA
EBS's estimate of $10-12 billion daily yuan turnover on the
interbank market chimes with that by HSBC, one of the leaders
among international banks in China. Deutsche Bank say the spot
market should average around $6 billion daily this year.
Bank of England figures show London-based dollar-yuan trade
was still topped as of April last year by a number of other
emerging currencies. link.reuters.com/net73w
But the latest City of London figures, covering the first
half of 2014, suggest yuan volumes already stretch into tens of
billions daily, factoring in forwards, swaps and trade done
within the biggest banks. link.reuters.com/wet73w
The London report also suggests as much as half of all yuan
offshore spot trade is now London-based. A flurry of activity
around a fall in the yuan last March briefly made it the second
most traded currency on Reuters.
"It isn't just a China story - it's an Asia story," says
Phil Weisberg, global head of foreign exchange at Thomson
Reuters. "We saw a massive upsurge in renminbi trading last year
and we see volumes growing in many other Asian economies as
well."
Last year was the first time the yuan has weakened against
the dollar since exchange rate reforms in the early 1990s and
the resulting uncertainty fuelled volumes. But the more
freely-traded currencies of Taiwan, South Korea and Indonesia
slid by 4-7 percent while the yuan fell by just 2.7 percent.
"China's foreign markets are slowing, so my view is they
have no choice but to devalue the currency," says Michael
Howell, managing director of consultancy CrossBorder Capital.
"In 2015 ... it could be by as much as 10 percent otherwise they
won't be able to get out of this situation."
David Cui, Singapore-based managing director, global
research for Bank of America Merrill Lynch advised caution:
"They will want to weaken the currency but they will have to be
mindful the inflows don't turn into massive outflows."
CORPORATE RESPONSE
Dealers in London say European corporates are still running
a two-track approach to trade with China.
Lee McDarby, executive director of UK corporate FX sales at
Nomura in London, says the majority of small to medium-sized
British importers he services continue to pay suppliers in
dollars at an agreed rate to the yuan value of deals.
"It is still difficult to access yuan in size, but once the
cost savings in doing so become more attractive we will see more
people choosing to deliver yuan," he said.
A trader at another major Japanese bank, whose clients
include some of Europe's largest companies, said most were now
settling in yuan in Hong Kong.
That reflects a system still in flux.
Deutsche Bank, the world's second largest trader of
currencies and the heart of the market in Europe, expects robust
growth in trading volumes on the back of more offshore clearing
centres and greater access to more yuan-denominated investments
in 2015, predicting full convertibility in 2020.
The planned rollout of a global Chinese clearing system will
prompt a big expansion and a major alternative to the offshore
centres, but development problems have set it back.
(Additional reporting by Pete Sweeney in Shanghai and Saikat
Chatterjee in Hong Kong; editing by Philippa Fletcher)