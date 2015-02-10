PARIS Feb 9 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures up 0.37 pct at 0733 GMT

MICHELIN

The French tyre maker pledged to step up cost-cutting efforts after unveiling an 8.5 percent profit decline for 2014 on sales that missed its own estimates.

LAGARDERE

The French media group said it was confident of meeting its recurring Media EBIT earnings growth target in 2014 despite a 1.8 percent like-for-like fall in revenue for the year.

HSBC

British bank HSBC Holdings Plc HSBA.L admitted failings by its Swiss subsidiary in response to media reports it helped wealthy customers dodge taxes and conceal millions of dollars of assets.

The judge in charge of a Belgian investigation into the Swiss private banking arm of HSBC is considering issuing an international arrest warrant for the group's directors because they are not cooperating, a prosecution spokeswoman said.

PERNOD RICARD

Alexandre Ricard becomes head of Pernod Ricard on Wednesday, putting the founding family back in charge of the world's second-largest spirits maker when growth in its two key markets has slowed.

BINCKBANK

Dutch discount broker BinckBank has postponed a plan to return excess capital to shareholders after its asset management arm failed to meet targets, it said on Monday, and also warned of potential lawsuits.

GEMALTO

The maker of smart chips for phones and bank cards said it would buy a secure document business from TRub AG and that the deal would contribute 100 million Swiss Francs ($108 million) to annual revenue.

SCOR

The insurer said it delivered gross written premium growth of 2.4 percent at its January renewals while maintaining expected technical profitability more-or-less stable compared to a year ago.

