PARIS Feb 16 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

TOTAL

The chief executive of the French oil major said on Friday the United States will not reach its aim of energy independence as the drop in oil prices will hit American shale oil producers.

EDF

French and Spanish power grid operators have completed a long-awaited power line across the Pyrenees that will allow export of excess Spanish renewable energy and ease one of the worst network bottlenecks in Europe.

SANOFI

Olivier Brandicourt, head of Bayer AG's healthcare business, is well placed to become chief executive of the French drug maker, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the company's strategy.

EURAZEO

The French investment fund has entered exclusive talks with Union InVivo to take a minority stake in the animal nutrition group, Eurazeo said in a statement on Sunday.

DASSAULT AVIATION

The arms deal that eluded France for 20 years, its first foreign order for the Rafale combat jet, came with a Thursday evening phone call crowning weeks of diplomacy carried out with unusual speed and stealth.

Egypt's decision to buy 24 of the Dassault Aviation fighters follows failures by successive French governments to sell the plane and leapfrogs three years of inconclusive talks for a 126-plane contract with India. The deal was due to be signed in Cairo on Monday.

