PARIS, March 3 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 March futures up 0.16 percent at 0700 GMT
LAFARGE
The French cement group said it signed an agreement to
acquire the 45 percent stake held by SOCAM Development Limited
in Lafarge Shui On Cement for HK$2,553 million (294 million
euros), subject to the completion of its merger project with
Holcim.
BPCE
Francois Perol, chairman of France's second-biggest retail
bank, BPCE, is to face trial in June in a case to determine
whether his nomination to head the group in 2009 represented a
conflict of interest, Les Echos reports on Tuesday. The trial is
slated for June 22-24, the paper said. BPCE declined
comment.
GDF-SUEZ
Regulated French gas prices are expected to rise by a little
less than 1 percent on April 1 following an average fall of 3.5
percent on March 1, French daily Les Echos reports.
IPSEN
French pharma group Ipsen said it expects 2015 core
operating income between 19 percent and 20 percent of sales,
excluding any major further deterioration of the economic
environment in Russia.
PUBLICIS
The French ad group said that the integration of Sapient was
"proceeding in line with the initial plan" after it completed
the $3.7 billion acquisition of the digital ad specialist last
month. Publicis added that three directors had resigned from the
board.
VIVENDI, BOLLORE
Bollore, which is controlled by the family of Vivendi
Chairman Vincent Bollore, said it bought 40.5 million additional
shares in Vivendi for 852 million euros at 21 euros a share,
taking its stake in the media group to 8.15 percent from 5.15
percent and reinforcing its position as top shareholder.
SAFRAN
The French state is selling a 3.96 percent stake in defence
group Safran via a share placement, which could rise to as much
as 4.55 percent via an overallotment option, the finance and
industry ministries said in a joint statement.
VEOLIA
Groupama said it has launched the sale of up to 28.4 million
shares in Veolia, or about 5.05 percent of the share capital.
Societe Generale, which is joint bookrunner, said the offer was
priced at 17.09 euros a share.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
Deutsche Bahn has reached a settlement with three airlines
it sued for a U.S. price-fixing cartel but is still pursuing a
suit against Air France-KLM, Qantas Airways and All Nippon
Airways. Deutsche Bahn had sought a total $370 million in
damages from all six. Sources said the settlement amount from
Cargolux, SAS and Nippon Cargo Airlines was less than $100
million.
TECHNICOLOR
Technicolor said it reached an accord with its top
shareholder, Vector Capital, terminating a governance agreement
signed in July 2012 and bringing an end to all ongoing legal
disputes between them. Technicolor said Vector backed its 2020
strategic plan and pledged to support the board at Technicolor's
annual shareholder meetings.
INGENICO
Allianz Hungaria selects Ingenico Mobile
Solutions' innovative, integrated and fully managed mPOS.
Allianz Hungaria to fully equip 800 sales agents of its
network with Ingenico mobile payment solutions by end of year.
ECONOMY
French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said Paris would
make 50 billion euros in savings between 2015 and 2017 to meet
EU budget targets, but would not cut more than that despite
calls from the European Commission.
