LAFARGE

The French cement group said it signed an agreement to acquire the 45 percent stake held by SOCAM Development Limited in Lafarge Shui On Cement for HK$2,553 million (294 million euros), subject to the completion of its merger project with Holcim.

BPCE

Francois Perol, chairman of France's second-biggest retail bank, BPCE, is to face trial in June in a case to determine whether his nomination to head the group in 2009 represented a conflict of interest, Les Echos reports on Tuesday. The trial is slated for June 22-24, the paper said. BPCE declined comment.

GDF-SUEZ

Regulated French gas prices are expected to rise by a little less than 1 percent on April 1 following an average fall of 3.5 percent on March 1, French daily Les Echos reports.

IPSEN

French pharma group Ipsen said it expects 2015 core operating income between 19 percent and 20 percent of sales, excluding any major further deterioration of the economic environment in Russia.

PUBLICIS

The French ad group said that the integration of Sapient was "proceeding in line with the initial plan" after it completed the $3.7 billion acquisition of the digital ad specialist last month. Publicis added that three directors had resigned from the board.

VIVENDI, BOLLORE

Bollore, which is controlled by the family of Vivendi Chairman Vincent Bollore, said it bought 40.5 million additional shares in Vivendi for 852 million euros at 21 euros a share, taking its stake in the media group to 8.15 percent from 5.15 percent and reinforcing its position as top shareholder.

SAFRAN

The French state is selling a 3.96 percent stake in defence group Safran via a share placement, which could rise to as much as 4.55 percent via an overallotment option, the finance and industry ministries said in a joint statement.

VEOLIA

Groupama said it has launched the sale of up to 28.4 million shares in Veolia, or about 5.05 percent of the share capital. Societe Generale, which is joint bookrunner, said the offer was priced at 17.09 euros a share.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

Deutsche Bahn has reached a settlement with three airlines it sued for a U.S. price-fixing cartel but is still pursuing a suit against Air France-KLM, Qantas Airways and All Nippon Airways. Deutsche Bahn had sought a total $370 million in damages from all six. Sources said the settlement amount from Cargolux, SAS and Nippon Cargo Airlines was less than $100 million.

TECHNICOLOR

Technicolor said it reached an accord with its top shareholder, Vector Capital, terminating a governance agreement signed in July 2012 and bringing an end to all ongoing legal disputes between them. Technicolor said Vector backed its 2020 strategic plan and pledged to support the board at Technicolor's annual shareholder meetings.

INGENICO

Allianz Hungaria selects Ingenico Mobile Solutions' innovative, integrated and fully managed mPOS.

Allianz Hungaria to fully equip 800 sales agents of its network with Ingenico mobile payment solutions by end of year.

ECONOMY

French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said Paris would make 50 billion euros in savings between 2015 and 2017 to meet EU budget targets, but would not cut more than that despite calls from the European Commission.

