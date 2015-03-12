PARIS Feb 16 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

ILIAD

French telecoms group Iliad ILD.PA pledged to raise operating profit by 10 percent this year after it reached 15 percent share in mobile three years after shaking up the market with low-cost, no-contract plans.

VINCI, EIFFAGE

A deal ending a long-running dispute between toll road operators and the French government is not imminent, sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

LAFARGE

Swiss company Holcim and French cement group Lafarge are in talks to renegotiate the terms of their 41 billion euro merger after a divergence in the value of the two companies over the past year, the Financial Times reported.

LAGARDERE

French media and distribution group Lagardere reported recurring operating profit up 4.7 percent to 342 million euros ($361.32 million) in 2014 and predicted that it would rise by about 5 percent this year.

BNP PARIBAS

Michel Pebereau, one of the elder statesmen of French finance, will stand down from the BNP Paribas's BNP.PA board when his mandate expires in May, the bank said on Wednesday.

TOTAL

French oil major Total is selling its stake in the North Sea Laggan-Tormore oil and gas field as it seeks to shed assets after a steep fall in the oil price, banking sources said.

