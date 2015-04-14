PARIS, April 14 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 April futures down 0.16 at 06:57 GMT

ALCATEL-LUCENT

Finland's Nokia Oyj confirms it is in advanced takeover discussions with Alcatel-Lucent, though there is no certainty a deal will be done at this stage.

LVMH

The French luxury goods group posted a 3 percent rise in like-for-like first-quarter sales, helped by the weak euro against the dollar and what it called an "excellent start to the year" at Louis Vuitton.

PSA Peugeot Citroen

The French carmaker's CEO Carlos Tavares said on French radio RTL that the European car market is giving encouraging signs, but he ruled out tie-ups before the company has restored its financial health.

VEOLIA

The French utilities group said it won a contract to supply water and wastewater treatment services to South korea's largest nuclear power plant. Financial details were not disclosed.

TECHNIP

The French oil serivces group said it won a contract for the Triton floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, operated by Dana Petroleum and located in Central North Sea.

LAFARGE, HOLCIM

The French and Swiss cement groups named the 14-member board for the company their merger will create with seven elected from the boards of each company.

BOURBON

The French oil services company said on Monday that three Nigerian crew members had been kidnapped after one of its speedboats was boarded off the Nigerian coast in the night of April 8.

EURONEXT

The exchange operator launched revamped dairy derivatives, betting an end of EU milk quotas will stir price hedging interest, but a lack of opening day trade illustrated the uphill task it faces in a sector that has so far shunned futures.

