TECHNIP

The French oil services provider struck a less optimistic tone for its onshore/offshore division on Thursday, as reduced investments by oil company clients continued to hurt, although its subsea division was seen outperforming this year.

PERNOD RICARD

The French spirits maker posted better- than-expected third-quarter sales on Thursday, reflecting improving cognac sales in China, its second-largest market, and an improving performance in America.

MOBISTAR

The Belgian mobile phone operator on Thursday reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter core profit and repeated its outlook for 2015.

MICHELIN

First-quarter revenue rose 5.6 percent, the French tyre maker said on Wednesday, as a strong currency tailwind more than made up for declining prices.

ZODIAC

Boeing said problems with seat production from French supplier Zodiac Aerospace are not resolved, but said they would not alter the plane maker's ability to meet its targets for aircraft deliveries this year.

L'OREAL

The cosmetics company will not implement double voting rights for long-term shareholders, as called for under a French law that has a stated aim of promoting stability at listed companies.

VEOLIA

Shareholders at the water and waste specialist who wanted to keep a one share one vote governance structure lost a vote on Wednesday, opening the way for double-voting rights for long-term investors including the French government.

EURONEXT

The European exchange operator said Chief Executive Dominique Cerutti would leave the company on July 15 to join consulting firm Altran Technologies SA as chairman and CEO.

TOTAL

The French oil and gas major is in talks to sell its 40 percent stake in Russia's Kharyaga oil project to Russian state firm Zarubezhneft, Vedomosti business daily reported.

HENEIKEN, CFAO

Heineken NV, the world's third largest brewer, and Africa-focused trading firm CFAO will invest 100 billion CFA francs ($163.52 million) to build a brewery in Ivory Coast, a Heineken company official said on Wednesday.

DASSAULT SYSTEMES

Dassault Systemes announced the acquisition of Modelon GmbH and reported first quarter results.

TRANSGENE

Provided new pre-clinical data on its TG1050 treatment for chronic hepatitis B.

BIOMERIEUX

IPSOS

NORBERT DENTRESSANGLE

