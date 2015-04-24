PARIS, April 24 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 May futures up 0.24 percent at 0502 GMT

SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT

Suez Environment, the world's second largest waste and water company, said on Friday core earnings rose 15.8 percent in the first quarter helped by a weaker euro currency, and confirmed its 2015 outlook.

AIR LIQUIDE

French industrial gases group Air Liquide AIR.PA said revenue in the first quarter grew by 3 percent on a comparable basis excluding currencies and other factors and by 7 percent on a reported basis to 3.993 billion euros ($4.31 billion).

INTERPARFUMS

Interparfums reports Q1 revenue of 77.2 million euros ($83.41 million), up 3 pct. It confirms full year 2015 revenue target of between 310 million euros and 320 million euros.

INNATE PHARMA

France's Innate Pharma announced a global agreement with AstraZeneca for IPH2201 in immuno-oncology.

Financial terms include cash payments of up to $1.275 billion to Innate Pharma as well as double digit royalties on sales. Initial payment is $250 million.

RENAULT

The carmaker said first-quarter revenue rose 13.7 percent as Europe's auto-market upturn more than made up for collapsing Russian sales and a prolonged emerging-market slump elsewhere.

French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron has written to Renault boss Carlos Ghosn to defend the government's surprise stake increase in the carmaker and reject claims it endangers the Renault-Nissan alliance.

VINCI

Europe's biggest construction and concessions company posted an 8 percent fall in first-quarter underlying sales as weak economic conditions in France weighed on its main contracting business, which includes construction and road building.

VALEO

The French car parts maker's first-quarter revenue rose 15 percent, lifted by growth in sales to European and Chinese automakers.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....