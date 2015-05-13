PARIS May 13 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

VIVENDI

The European media company posted a rise in first-quarter profit and said it planned to buy the rest of pay-TV operator Canal Plus' SECP unit for about 500 million euros as it looks to put its cash pile to work.

EDF

The French state-controlled utility said first-quarter sales rose 7.8 percent to 22.9 billion euros, mainly due to the acquisition of energy services group Dalkia France and a positive foreign exchange effect.

BOUYGUES

The French conglomerate said its current operating loss widened in the first quarter, reflecting a price war in French telecoms, lower construction sales due to a weak economic climate and losses at its Colas unit's refined products business.

VEOLIA

European companies should be able to reach consensus on ambitious plans for carbon emission reduction at the business and climate summit in Paris next week, Veolia Chief Executive Antoine Frerot said.

SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT

Shareholders have rejected by a large majority the introduction of double voting rights at the French waste and water group.

EURAZEO

The French financial holding company posted a 13.5 percent rise in first-quarter sales and said it was preparing a stock market listing of car rental business Europcar "before the summer", depending on market conditions.

UBISOFT

The French video game publisher swung to a full-year operating profit of 171 million euros as sales rose 45 percent to 1.46 billion. It confirmed its operating income target for 2015/16.

ECONOMY

The French economy grew by 0.6 percent in the first quarter of 2015, its highest growth rate in two years, official data showed on Wednesday.

