PARIS May 16 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

EDENRED

The French voucher and prepaid card provider announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Jacques Stern would be leaving the company effective July 31.

ILIAD

France's telecoms regulator has decided it would be impossible to reserve a bloc of mobile spectrum in an upcoming auction for the country's newest mobile operator Iliad without facing legal challenge from rivals, according to les Echos newspaper. However in a tweet on Sunday night, ARCEP said that no decision had been made on the sale of the 700 megahertz spectrum and the dialogue with the government was beginning.

Iliad, which markets mobile and broadband services under the name Free, had lobbied the regulator to set aside some frequencies for its use since it holds much less spectrum than its competitors.

RENAULT

Assembly lines at two Turkish car plants part-owned by European carmakers Renault and Fiat remained at a standstill on Sunday as workers protested employment conditions.

Separately, Nissan Motor CEO Carlos Ghosn said on Monday he did not think there was any need to change the automaker's capital alliance with Renault at present after France raised its stake and influence in Renault last month.

ORPEA

The retirement home manager said on Monday that it planned to buy a network of private psychiatric clinics in Germany in an all-cash transaction done at an undisclosed price. It also raised its 2015 revenue forecast to 2.36 billion euros.

KERING

A group of luxury goods makers, including Kering, sued Alibaba Group Holding on Friday, contending the Chinese online shopping giant had knowingly made it possible for counterfeiters to sell their products throughout the world.

UNIBAIL

French real estate group Unibail-Rodamco signed an agreement to sell a 46.1 percent stake in German shopping centre operator mfi AG to the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for 394 million euros ($450 million).

