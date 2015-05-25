PARIS May 25 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

RENAULT

The Turkish arm of French carmaker Renault on Saturday offered concessions including a cash lump sum to striking workers if they return to work.

LVMH /KERING /L'OREAL

China will slash import tariffs on consumer goods including skincare products, Western-style clothes and diapers from June, potentially giving a fillip to global brands and bolstering domestic consumption amid faltering economic growth.

NEXITY

NEXITY SA NEXI.PA - NEXITY : NEXITY: SALE BY BPCE OF 12.2% OF NEXITY'S SHARE CAPITAL TO TWO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS AND NEW PORT.

THEOLIA SA TEO.PA - THEOLIA EXERCISES ITS PUT OPTION TO END CONTROL OVER BREEZE TWO ENERGY - THEOLIA EXERCE SON DROIT DE SORTIE DE BREEZE TWO ENERGY

EDF / AREVA

French power utility EDF has made an indicative offer for nuclear group Areva's reactors business, a spokesman for Areva said. Les Echos newspaper, citing sources, said the offer was worth just over two billion euros.

BNP PARIBAS

French bank BNP Paribas is reviewing its global markets business in London in an attempt to cut costs and improve its profitability, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....