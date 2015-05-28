PARIS May 28 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 futures down 0.17 percent at 5,148.5 at 0635 GMT

AIRBUS GROUP

Airbus Group faced down a revolt by government shareholders over a board appointment and invited its chief executive to stay on until 2019 as Europe's largest aerospace company consolidated a recent push for political independence.

LABCO

European private equity firm Cinven said it had agreed to buy French medical diagnostics provider Labco SA for 1.2 billion euros.

TELECOMS

Didier Casas, the new head of the French telecoms industry federation, called on sector price cutter Free to join the group to give it more weight in the public debate over the future of the industry, making the request in an interview with Les Echos newspaper.

PIERRE ET VACANCES

Holidays operator and property developer Pierre et Vacances said reservations to date for its third quarter to end-June 2015 were higher than a year earlier and that for the summer period. reservations to date had increased for the core peak season of mid-July and August.

LAFARGE

Cement group Lafarge's labour committee is to meet on June 9 to decide its staffing requirements for the coming three years, a union source said.

EDF

The French utility is opening up to the world of start-ups with a 90 million euro fund that has already screened 1,000 projects and invested in half a dozen, including one which says its batteries could rival those sold by Tesla.

LAGARDERE

The media to distribution group has bought 82 percent of Spanish audiovisual production group Boomerang TV for an undisclosed sum, Le Figaro newspaper reported citing company officials.

LVMH

The luxury group's Louis Vuitton arm said it was renewing its sponsorship deal with the America's Cup sailing trophy through to events scheduled for 2017.

ALSTOM

Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron is due to visit steelmaking facilities in Belfort, eastern France on Thursday ahead of completion of the takeover of Alstom's power turbines business by General Electric

