PARIS, June 3 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 futures up 0.3 pct at 0611 GMT

AREVA, EDF

A group of French government ministers including Prime Minister Manuel Valls, Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, Ecology Minister Segolene Royal and Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron will hold a meeting with President Francois Hollande on Wednesday to discuss the future of nuclear group Areva, a government source said.

VINCI

A consortium led by the French construction and concessions group was named preferred bidder for a 30-year, public-private partnership contract for the completion and operation of the bypass highway of Regina, the capital city of the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, Vinci said.

ACCOR

The hotels group said on Wednesday it would spend 22 million euros ($25 million) to enable independent hoteliers to offer their rooms on its booking website as it seeks ways to fight back against online travel agents such as Expedia and Booking.com.

TOTAL

The French oil company has decided to build a new ethane cracker at its Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

KIADIS PHARMA

The Dutch biotech group, which specialises in treatments for blood cancers and inherited blood disorders, said on Wednesday it planned to list its shares on the Amsterdam and Brussels stock exchanges to raise funds for research.

MOBISTAR

The Belgian telecoms firm said it was acquiring Walcom, a network in Wallonia.

IPSEN

The pharmaceuticals company announced a share buyback programme.

GECINA

The real estate group plans to buy PSA Peugeot group's former headquarters in central Paris and two towers in La Defense business district for 1.24 billion euros from Ivanhoe Cambridge.

