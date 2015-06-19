PARIS, June 19 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures FCEc1 down 0.1 pct at 0658 GMT

ORANGE

ILIAD

BOUYGUES

NUMERICABLE SFR

France will sell six blocks of mobile spectrum before the end of the year to the country's four telecom operators as it seeks to encourage investment in communications infrastructure, said the Economy Ministry in a statement.

CREDIT AGRICOLE SOCIETE GENERALE

The proposed flotation by French banks Credit Agricole and Societe Generale of their asset management joint venture Amundi could be worth 7 billion euros ($8 billion), Agricole's chief executive was quoted saying on Thursday.

SOCIETE GENERALE

The French bank agreed to buy the 20.5 percent stake in its Boursorama unit held by Spanish lender CaixaBank for 218 million euros, taking full control of the fast-growing online bank.

VALEO

The French car parts maker purchased a 10.5 percent stake in Aledia by participating in a capital increase for the start-up which makes 3D LED lighting.

EUROTUNNEL

The Channel tunnel operator completed a five-year agreement with Eurostar rail operator defining access and charges for high-speed trains and rail freight trains.

TOTAL

Indonesia will give the French oil major a 30 percent stake in the offshore Mahakam oil and gas block to share with Japan's Inpex 1605.T once the French major's operatorship of Indonesia's top gas producing field expires in December 2017, the country's energy minister said on Friday.

AIRBUS

The Franco-German plane maker won the Paris Airshow with a last-minute $14 billion deal to sell 110 jets to Hungary's Wizz Air on Thursday, diverting attention from a growing industry debate over how quickly a record backlog of jet orders can be built.

Separately, Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders urged European governments not to place overly onerous political requirements on a joint project to develop drones, adding that the aerospace group could drop out if such conditions were not met.

EDF

AREVA

Standard & Poor's said it would evaluate the implications of French utility EDF's plan to buy the nuclear reactor business of Areva once more was known about the details of the deal.

"We will reassess our ratings on AREVA and EdF once discussions are more advanced, and after we review AREVA's financing plan, to be released on July 30," said S&P.

FRANCE ECONOMY

France's economy will expand fast enough in the second half of the year to halt the rise in unemployment, albeit with joblessness topping 10 percent, the national statistics office INSEE said on Thursday.

