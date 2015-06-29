PARIS, June 29 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT

The French environmental services firm signed a new 10-year contract worth 320 million euros with the city of Brno.

BNP PARIBAS, SOCIETE GENERALE, CREDIT AGRICOLE

Greece said its banks may remain closed on Monday after creditors refused to extend its bailout and savers queued to withdraw cash, taking Athens a step closer to a euro-zone exit whose ripples could be felt across the European financial sector.

ALSTOM

General Electric will seek to convince doubtful EU antitrust regulators of the merits of its 12.4 billion euros bid for Alstom's power unit at a hearing, the U.S. conglomerate said on Saturday.

ALTICE

European telecoms and cable group Altice would be interested in buying Dutch company KPN, its chief executive Dexter Goei was quoted in a Dutch newspaper as saying, but he added the two companies were not in talks.

