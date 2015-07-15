PARIS, July 15 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures unchanged at 0657 GMT

ASML HOLDING

The world's second-largest maker of semiconductor production equipment said its 2015 sales would exceed last year's 5.86 billion euros after reporting second-quarter results broadly in-line with expectations.

LAFARGEHOLCIM

The newly merged cement company confirmed its target of 1.4 billion euros of cost savings within three years, as well as an overall reduction of capital spending.

WENDEL

The investment company said it would receive an exceptional dividend of about 210 million euros from chemicals and coatings group Stahl following the latter's debt refinancing.

NEXANS

The company said it won a contract valued at around 50 million euros for the design, manufacture and installation of two subsea cable systems for Norwegian state-owned power transmission operator Statnett.

EUROFINS

The environment testing services company said it agreed to buy Japanese pollution analysis firm Nihon Soken, which is the largest laboratory serving the Fukushima prefecture and is expected to post 2015 revenue of almost 10 million euros.

DBV TECHNOLOGIES

The biopharmaceutical company said it would raise gross proceeds of $244.8 million from an offering of 7.2 million American Depositary Shares.

ECONOMY

French consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in June, giving a year-on-year inflation rate of 0.3 percent, EU-harmonised data released from the INSEE national statistics office showed.

