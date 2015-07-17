PARIS, July 17 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 July futures up 0.32 percent at 0640 GMT

BIOMERIEUX

Biomerieux on Friday confirmed that it will meet its objective of reporting between 4.5 percent and 6.5 percent organic growth in sales in 2015. Consolidated sales reached 933 million euros ($1.02 billion) in first half of 2015, up from 781 million euros in year-earlier period.

IPSEN

Ipsen said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Dysport (abobotulinumtoxinA) for injection in the treatment of upper limb spasticity in adults in the U.S.

ZODIAC AEROSPACE

The French aerospace company said it is considering moving machinery from a U.S. factory crippled by a powerful explosion on Tuesday so that it can continue making aircraft interior composite panels needed by the booming aviation industry.

ALSTOM

U.S. conglomerate General Electric has offered concessions in an attempt to counter EU regulatory concerns about its 12.4-billion-euro ($13.49 billion) bid for French peer Alstom's power unit, its biggest ever acquisition.

PIERRE & VACANCES

The holiday operator said third-quarer revenue reached 298.9 million euros ($325.80 million) against 315.6 million euros a year ago. Bookings for the fourth quarter were up compared to the fourth quarter 2014. It predicted growth in full-year 2014/2015 tourism turnover and property development turnover close to the level of the previous year.

