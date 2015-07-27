PARIS, July 27 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

EDF, ENGIE

The French government is considering a reform of the tax levied on power bills to fund renewable energy that would see it extended to natural gas and road fuels, a source close to the matter said on Sunday.

TOTAL

The French oil major is selling a 50 percent stake in its sole U.S. refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, and has retained investment bank Lazard to advise on the deal, according to a source familiar with the matter.

RENAULT

The French carmaker is in talks to buy a minority stake in its Iranian joint venture partner, the Wall Street Journal cited an executive at the Iranian firm as saying.

LVMH, SBM

The French luxury group said on Friday it had reached a deal to buy 5 percent of Societe des Bains de Mer de Monaco.

ORANGE

The French telecom operator said on Friday it had acquired an additional 9 percent stake in Moroccan operator Meditel, raising its total holding to 49 percent.

